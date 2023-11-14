Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Kickstarts Release Countdown With New Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its live-action TV series debut with Netflix, and the series is getting ready for its release with a special new teaser kickstarting the countdown to its big premiere! Netflix currently has quite a few live-action adaptations now in the works, and one of the most highly anticipated next year is undoubtedly the new take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the animated series getting a live-action film in the past, fans are hoping that this new Netflix series can avoid the pitfalls of what's come before. Which makes waiting for it all the tougher.

Much like how Aang was sealed away for 100 years, it's now 100 days until the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series will be making its debut with Netflix. To celebrate the occasion and get fans really waiting for its release next February, Avatar: The Last Airbender has shared a special new teaser showing off the members of the main cast in a few new way that fans didn't get to see them in with the trailer released earlier this month during Geeked Week 2023. You can check it out below and start the countdown.

One hundred years have passed, one hundred days to go. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER arrives on Netflix on February 22! pic.twitter.com/yNv1YEMKwt — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) November 14, 2023

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be coming to Netflix on February 22nd, 2024. It will be running for eight episodes that will be an hour long each, and features a cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers.

Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

Are you excited to see Avatar: The Last Airbender hit Netflix in 100 days? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!