Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shines Light on Princess Yue

Avatar: The Last Airbender is on a high these days. The hit animated series resurfaced a few years back to great success, and now, it feels like the Nickelodeon franchise is bigger than ever. With new projects and a live-action show on the way, Avatar is bringing in new fans by the truckload. Of course, this means Avatar cosplays are on the rise, and one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Princess Yue.

Over on Instagram, the fan Tytalis Cosplay showed off their take on Princess Yue during the most recent Sakura Con. As you can see bellow, their gorgeous version of the North Tribe princess is impeccable, and the watery background makes the look even more special.

"New photo of Yue from Sakura Con! I had no idea this water fountain was right near the con center, it was a perfect oasis setting for Yue," the cosplayer shared. Given how this shot turned out, fans clearly agree as Yue looks like a rightful goddess in this shot, and the cosplay itself is stunning to the details.

From constellation embroidery to a star-studded tiara, Princess Yue lives up to her name here. Avatar fans know the water tribe princess as Sokka's first crush, but beyond that, her power as the moon made Yue a fandom legend. This gorgeous take on the princess gives Yue the kind of regal makeover she deserves, and we're positive Sokka would combust if he saw his first love looking this serene.

If you want to see more work for Tytalis Cosplay, you can check out their work here on Instagram. As for Avatar, the animated series is streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. New animated projects for the franchise are being worked on by Avatar Studios right now, and Netflix's live-action adaptation is expected to unveil a first look later this month.

What do you think about this gorgeous Avatar cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.