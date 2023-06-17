Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Curious About Netflix's Live-Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on a new live-action series adaptation with Netflix, and fans are definitely curious about what to expect from the first look at the new series! The new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the works for the last few years, but unfortunately fans have seen very little of what the new take actually looks like. It wasn't until the TUDUM special event with Netflix that Avatar: The Last Airbender actually showed off the first look at the core cast of characters in their full costumes in the series.

Netflix revealed that Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is now scheduled for a release in 2024, and dropped the first official look at the new series in mid-production. This included the new takes on Aang, Sokka, Katara, and Zuko along with the official logo for the new Netflix series. With this being the first real look at what to expect, it also means that this is the first time fans have been able to share their concrete reactions to the now in production work. And it's left fans curious as to what it will look like in full motion.

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

