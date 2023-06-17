Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Are Curious About Netflix's Live-Action Series
Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently in the works on a new live-action series adaptation with Netflix, and fans are definitely curious about what to expect from the first look at the new series! The new live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the works for the last few years, but unfortunately fans have seen very little of what the new take actually looks like. It wasn't until the TUDUM special event with Netflix that Avatar: The Last Airbender actually showed off the first look at the core cast of characters in their full costumes in the series.
Netflix revealed that Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is now scheduled for a release in 2024, and dropped the first official look at the new series in mid-production. This included the new takes on Aang, Sokka, Katara, and Zuko along with the official logo for the new Netflix series. With this being the first real look at what to expect, it also means that this is the first time fans have been able to share their concrete reactions to the now in production work. And it's left fans curious as to what it will look like in full motion.
Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/b7TKxo9pKC— Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023
Read on to see what fans are saying about Avatar: The Last Airbender's new Netflix series after the first look, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments! How do you feel about this first look? Let us know all of your thoughts! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Cast is Solid So Far!
Y’all have my attention, #Netflix! Good casting, can’t wait and I hope the show turns out good!! #AvatarTheLastAirbender #Nickelodeon #NetflixTUDUM https://t.co/PcHujqAXVI pic.twitter.com/yLe41FCEgR— Bchargoistheartist94 (@Bchargoisthear1) June 17, 2023
Zuko's Looking Good!
Ngl, Zuko goes hard. https://t.co/twz6QLZAF8 pic.twitter.com/RsusmrXVoY— YzacY: Across the Spider-verse (@dzakaleh) June 17, 2023
That's Rough Buddy
First look at Princess Yue in Netflix’s live-action ‘AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER’ series. #ATLA pic.twitter.com/7zq7tSBvGH— Caitlin Says #WearAMask (@theathenakeene) June 17, 2023
It Needs to Be 2024 Already!
BROOOOOO I'M HYPED!!!! HURRY DAFUQ UP AND LET IT BE 2024 RAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA https://t.co/xYM8lld5XB pic.twitter.com/LKobNjdstk— ˗ˏˋ Actual-Mandy ˎˊ˗ (@Mandy_Pandeez) June 17, 2023
Hope!
I honestly think they look great! Hope the show turns out good💨🔥🍃🌊 https://t.co/qrmj3uH8Bg— Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) June 17, 2023
We Need Everyone Else Now!
Okay now where is azula and the other girls please don’t play w me rn pic.twitter.com/tCyNjcRYc0 https://t.co/jencAam1ED— jada (@ctrlfreecss) June 17, 2023
Hyped!
So HYPE for this Avatar. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1tY4pAt3jx— Mari (@mismamari) June 17, 2023
Still Need to See the Bending
Look, as a Avatar fanboy, maybe I’m a cynic, but until I see bending that looks good, I’m skeptical as hell https://t.co/oIDUnQir09— Gunner Dobbins (Vox Machina Era) (@GunnerDobbins) June 17, 2023
It Can't Get Worse!
that Netflix Avatar will probably never make me laugh as hard as I was seeing this pic.twitter.com/Ou3iTDT15v— Ghia ✦ FREEDOM OF SPEECH ‼️ (@ghiaIIy) June 17, 2023
This Duo is Going to Change Things!
we're going to see again zuko and katara having one of the most significant and important developments in avatar the last airbender, but now being played by kiawentiio tarbell and dallas liu!! pic.twitter.com/GQzMlRFxkf— 💭 (@zutarathinker) June 17, 2023