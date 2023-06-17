Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Debuts First Look at Live-Action Cast

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the midst of production of a live-action series for Netflix, and Netflix has officially announced that the new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series will be hitting the streaming service in 2024 with a first look at some of the cast! Avatar: The Last Airbender first announced a new live-action adaptation was in the works way back in 2018, but unfortunately there were some big changes going on behind the scenes in the time sense. Originally announced with the involvement of original Avatar: The Last Airbender series creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, it was soon revealed that the creators left the series due to creative differences.

During Netflix's special TUDUM event this year, Avatar: The Last Airbender finally showed off the first look at what fans can expect to see from this new live-action take on the franchise. It's still going to be a while before we get to see the entire thing in action, however, as Avatar: The Last Airbender will be coming to Netflix in 2024. There's not a more concrete release date outside of the 2024 release window, unfortunately, but you can check out the core four members of the cast with the first images below:

Meet Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko in Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, coming 2024. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FqDORUrTEC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series on Netflix

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be streaming its live-action series with Netflix in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. The extended supporting cast announced thus far as includes Maria Zhang as Suki, Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Thalia Tran as Mei, Lim Kay Siu as Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, and Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue.

More of the extended cast includes Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Arden Cho as June, A Martinez as Master Pakku, Nathaniel Arcand as Chied Arnook, Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Lucian-River Chauhan as Teo, Ruy Iskandar as Lt. Jee, Hiro Kanagawa as Fire Lord Sozin, C.S. Lee as Avatar Roku, François Chau as The Great Sage, Ryan Mah as Lt. Dang, Randall Duk Kim as Wong Shi Tong, and George Takei as Koh, the Face Stealer.

