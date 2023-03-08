Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Uncle Iroh

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be attacking the pop culture sphere on two different fronts in the future. First, Netflix is planning to release a live-action series retelling the original series while Avatar Studios is set to create a new Avatar movie that will continue the story of the original Aang. Despite premiering over fifteen years ago, the Nickelodeon series remains wildly popular. So it should come as no surprise to see the characters from Avatar are often brought to life thanks to talented cosplayers.

Uncle Iroh is one of those fan-favorite characters as the fire-bending old man was introduced as a complicated figure who followed Prince Zuko on his mission to expunge his banishment from the Fire Nation. In the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series, Iroh was brought to life by voice actor Mako, replaced by Greg Baldwin following Mako's tragic passing. In the first Avatar live-action project, The Last Airbender movie, Iroh was played by actor Shaun Toub and is set to be portrayed by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee in the Netflix series. For the 2025 animated movie from Avatar Studios, should Iroh have a presence in the Avatar movie, many fans would wonder if Baldwin would return or if a new voice actor might fill the role.

Iroh, The Last Firebender

The last time we saw Uncle Iroh make an appearance in the original animated universe was during the second season of The Legend of Korra. When Korra visited the spirit world, Iroh made an appearance as a ghost who was assisting her in her journey, having passed on long before the events of this appearance. The timeline for Avatar Studios' upcoming film hasn't been confirmed so it is still a question if Iroh will be alive for the events of the 2025 release. Instagram Cosplayer Jolly Salmon is able to capture the good-natured aesthetic of the fire bender:

At present, Netflix has yet to reveal any footage from their upcoming live-action series adapting the events and characters of the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. The streaming service has also been tight-lipped when it comes to when we can expect the live-action show to land. 2023 will see another live-action adaptation hitting Netflix in One Piece, with many fans crossing their fingers that the series can live up to the high standards of their respective source materials and perhaps dodge the fate of Cowboy Bebop.