Avatar The Last Airbender Creator Hypes Future of Avatar Studios

It's hard to believe that despite Avatar The Last Airbender premiering in 2005, the animated series has cultivated such a following that it is set to return on two fronts. While Netflix continues to work on its live-action adaptation that will function as a retelling of Aang's original adventure, Paramount's Avatar Studios is looking to create new animated stories that will begin with a film in 2025, bringing us back to the original universe of bending. Now, co-creator of the series Bryan Konietzko recently broke down the future of Avatar Studios.

On the Official Avatar The Last Airbender Youtube Channel, Konietzko went into detail when it came to creating the original series and how the universe featuring everyone's favorite benders continue to be a rich one for the writers in the background:

"We still find the Avatar world to be really rich for us creatively and we found ourselves having so many ideas in creating the two shows (Avatar The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra). Wouldn't it be cool to explore that? Wouldn't it be neat to do something in a different tone? Now, we're getting to expand the franchise in different directions all at once."

Avatar's Future

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the full ten minute video, you can do so below, in which creator Bryan Konietzko covers a number of topics when it comes to the past and the future of Avatar:

Konietzko also took the opportunity to express his love of transforming the story of Aang and company into a feature-length film, discussing the differences between making a movie and making a weekly television show:

"As cool as it was to work on tv, features are where you're able to really craft something. You're not just rushing or having to put something out. Getting those ideas woven together in a meaningful, satisfying way, it's hard to do consistently on a schedule, on a budget."

While the first feature length film from Avatar Studios will arrive on October 10th, 2025, there's no word yet on when Netflix's live-action adaptation of the original series will arrive.

