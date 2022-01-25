Avatar’s Original Cabbage Man Is Game to Join Netflix’s Show

Avatar: The Last Airbender is considered by fans to be one of the greatest animated series of all time, and with good reason, as the classic characters remain beloved even fifteen years following their debut. With Netflix set to release a new take on the world of bending via its upcoming live-action adaptation, it seems that one classic side character is dying to come back to the series long after his original debut as everyone’s favorite produce vendor.

If you’re unfamiliar with this merchant of produce, he was originally established as a one-off character whose cart filled with cabbages would get destroyed thanks to battles involving Aang and the gang. While he never played a major role in the franchise, he became a fan-favorite nonetheless thanks in part to his love of his wares, as well as his disappointment when they were ultimately destroyed in front of his eyes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before expressing interest in diving back into the role, James Sie dove into his performance as the fan-favorite character who might have started as a brief cameo, but slowly became one of the funniest characters in the world of Avatar The Last Airbender:

“I never invested too much in his backstory because I didn’t think he would be coming back. I just knew that he had a deep, abiding, somewhat strange attachment to his produce. That was my guiding principle, that he loved his cabbages. His life was cabbages. Andrea was so gifted a voice director, so precise in what she wanted to hear. For the cabbage merchant, she would play with certain degrees of anguish and how shrill he would be.”

When asked about whether or not Sie would be willing to reprise his character in the upcoming live-action Netflix series, the voice actor behind the Cabbage Man was ready and willing to take the role to a new level:

“Of course, now I’m more at the age of what the cabbage merchant was then. I will cultivate that little beard if they need me to. And because my face is quite expressive, I’m perfect for a live-action version of an animated show. I’m ready.”

Do you want to see the Cabbage Man return via Netflix’s upcoming series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.

Via Slate