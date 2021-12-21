Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Teases Another Mystery Casting

First releasing in 2005, Avatar The Last Airbender is considered by many to be one of the best-animated series of all time, following Aang and his friends as they attempt to stop the Fire Nation’s plans of taking over the world. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is looking to get in on the action by developing their own live-action take of the world of bending, as the star of the series, Gordon Cormier, hints at a mysterious new casting for the upcoming series.

While Netflix’s live-action series is one of the biggest projects in the world of bending that came about thanks to Nickelodeon, Paramount Studios has created a new studio, dubbed Avatar Studios, to focus primarily on animated projects that will weave new stories in the original universe of both Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra. Details about the stories of these new projects and which characters will be featured are few and far between at this point, though it seems as though Avatar Studios is set to introduce a new animation style for the beloved franchise.

Gordon Cormier, the young actor that will be bringing Aang to life in the upcoming Netflix series, hinted at a scene that he is currently filming on his Official Instagram Account, unable to reveal many details as the actor he is filming with has yet to be announced by the streaming service as production for Avatar The Last Airbender continues:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXrp1-XPjS-/

Recently, Netflix took the opportunity to announce that characters from the original series such as Azula, Suki, Yukari, Kyoshi, and Gran Gran will be making their presences known in the live-action take on Avatar, with actors Elizabeth Yu, Maria Zhang, Tamlyn Tomita, Yvonne Chapman, and Case Camp-Horinek respectively bringing them to life. While there has yet to be any announcement as to when fans can expect this new live-action television show to arrive, there are plenty of fans of the original series crossing their fingers that the new take will do the original series justice.

Who do you think the mystery character in the upcoming Netflix series is? Which Avatar character that has yet to be announced are you hoping to see?