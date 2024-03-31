Viral Avatar: The Last Airbender Rides Appa for Real With Aang

Avatar: The Last Airbender made its live-action series debut earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay has gone viral for bringing Appa to life in a cool new way! Avatar: The Last Airbender premiered its newest live-action series with Netflix earlier this year, and took over the streaming service for a few weeks. The series ended up having such a successful launch that Netflix quickly confirmed that Avatar: The Last Airbender would be returning not just for a second season, but a third season to help wrap it all up as well. But it's going to be a bit of a wait before we get to see what's next.

Avatar: The Last Airbender brought many of the magical creatures from the animated series to life in a new kind of way, and fans saw how these creatures could exist in the real world. It's still far removed from real-life itself, but an awesome cosplay has bridged the gap in a surprising way. Going viral with fans, mustache_art_studio on Instagram is showing off one of the best Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplays yet as Aang rides a real-life Appa. Check it out in action:

What's Next for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Netflix has announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender will be returning for both Season 2 and 3 in the near future. A production start date has yet to be announced as of the time of publication, nor has there been a release window or date announced for the new episodes yet. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that's happened in the eight episode first season (which adapts the first season of the animated classic) now streaming with Netflix. It stars a core a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

What did you think of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!