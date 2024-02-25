Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals How They Designed Appa and More in BTS Video

Avatar: The Last Airbender brought many of the original animated show's famous creatures to life for its new live-action series, and Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video showing how the creative team made it happen! Avatar: The Last Airbender has kicked off its new live-action series take with Netflix this weekend, and it has quickly dominated their rankings over the last few days. But as fans continue to debate whether or not the series was successful at showcasing the original animated series in this new way, there are many who continue to praise its visual effects.

This is especially true for famous creatures from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender like Appa, Momo, and more that also needed to be brought to life through CG. Showcasing how each of these creatures and more of the fantastical beasts were crafted for this new interpretation, Netflix has shared a new behind the scenes look at Avatar: The Last Airbender's production as they reveal the philosophies and process behind bringing these famous beasts to life. You can check it out below:

What Is Avatar: The Last Airbender?

As for whether or not the series has landed with fans, ComicBook.com's own Megan Peters said the following about Avatar: The Last Airbender in our official review, "...Avatar: The Last Airbender deserves to move forward. The live-action adaptation is the antithesis of Hollywood's blighted attempt from years ago. The adaptation takes big risks with its changes, but they all serve the story in an authentic way. Despite its gritty aesthetic, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender realizes a new and faithful take on Nickelodeon's greatest series, but if you are an Avatar purist, this bold adaptation might not be up your alley."

You can judge the series for yourself as you can now check out Avatar: The Last Airbender streaming on Netflix. Starring a core cast of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more, the first season of the live-action series adapts the first season of the original animated show. Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to announce a second season as of the time of this writing.

