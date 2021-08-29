Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Is Ready to Shave Their Head

✖

Netflix has been working on its adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender for some time now, and fans got a needed update on the project this year. The streaming service made the fandom buzz when it announced the show's leads, and Gordon Cormier will head up Avatar as Aang. And according to the actor, well - he is very ready to shave his head.

For those who might not know, Aang has an iconic design, and his clean-shaven head is a major piece of it. The Airbender keeps his hair shaven in order to show off his people's tattoo. While Aang does grow out his hair when the need calls, the hero is more himself when shaven. This is what led Avatar fans to ask Cormier about his hair, and the actor hit up Instagram to confirm his plans.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

When asked whether he'd be chopping off his hair to play Aang, Cormier didn't hesitate to tell fans that is his goal. "Absolutely," he told one fan online. "I am Aang!"

The actor went on to tell another Avatar fan he hasn't cut his hair yet, but he will when the project demands. There is no clear timeline for the show's debut, but filming has yet to start This means Cormier can keep his locks for a bit longer, and the actor says he is "trying to keep it for as long" as he can. Because according to the star, he's uninterested in getting a scalp sunburn.

Clearly, Cormier will do whatever it takes to bring Aang to life, and the actor wants to give an authentic portrayal of the bender. Sure, he could just dawn a bald cap and head to the shoot, but there is something method about shaving your own head to tackle a role. For now, Cormier can enjoy his locks, but Netflix must have a hairstylist on speed dial. So when the time comes for Avatar: The Last Airbender to get underway, Cormier's first step to becoming Aang will come complete with a clean shave.

What do you think about Cormier's plans for Avatar: The Last Airbender? Will you be checking out this Netflix adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.