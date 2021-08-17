Avatar: The Last Airbender's Dallas Liu Breaks Silence on Zuko Casting

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the best series to ever come from Nickelodeon, and its reach is continuing to go new places. Despite a sour adaptation years ago, the animated series is giving live-action a second go at Netflix. Not long ago, the leads of the adaptation were made public at last, and the actor cast for Zuko is saying he's ready to do fans proud.

Not long ago, Dallas Liu broke his silence on Avatar: The Last Airbender when he hit the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It was there the actor, who stars in the Marvel Studios flick, spoke to Variety about his Netflix gig. While he couldn't say much, Liu did say he wants to make fans proud, and he sees his role as Zuko as an honor.

Dallas Liu says it’s an “honor” to be cast as Zuko in Netflix’s upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender series, at the premiere of Marvel Studios' #ShangChi, in which he has a mystery role! If you've never heard his voice before, check it out yo!! pic.twitter.com/KhsqB45S4w — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 17, 2021

"It's a huge honor to be playing Zuko in the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. I'm just excited to give it everything I've got. I know the fans have been waiting for something for a long time now, so I definitely won't let them down," Liu told the site.

Of course, the actor is not alone in this thought. Liu will be joined by several other leads in Avatar: The Last Airbender as Gordon Cormier has been cast as Aang. Kiawentiio has been brought in to play Katara while Ian Ousley is set to play Sokka. These four will lead the adaptation as it gets underway at Netflix, and there will be more stars added along the way. And as you can imagine, the pressure is on to do Avatar: The Last Airbender justice.

At this point, there is no word on when the live-action series will enter production, but fans hope it will be sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the franchise is living on through Avatar Studios. The initiative was set up by Paramount and CBS Studios to create new Avatar stories whether they be animated or otherwise. A movie is currently being developed by the show's original co-creators, so it seems things are on the up and up for this beloved franchise!

What do you think about Liu's role in this live-action adaptation? Are you excited for Avatar: The Last Airbender to hit up Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.