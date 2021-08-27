The Star of Netflix's Avatar The Last AIrbender is All-In On Aang

✖

Though Paramount Studio announced earlier this year that it would be returning to the world of bending made famous by Nickelodeon's animated series, with a company created specifically for the task in Avatar Studio, that isn't stopping Netflix from adding their own take on the classic series with their upcoming live-action adaptation. With Avatar The Last Airbender on Netflix set to star Gordon Cormier as the titular character, the young actor has revealed how far he is willing to go to bring the beloved character to life in this brand new take on the fan-favorite world.

Joining Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio will play the role of the water bending Katara, Ian Ousley will be portraying the comic relief Sokka, and Dallas Liu will be playing the exiled prince of the Fire Nation, Zuko. Each of these young actors has already expressed their commitment and excitement for their respective roles, but Cormier upped the game with a commitment to shave his head once he begins stepping into the role of the Avatar and the last remaining member of the Water Tribe. Though this isn't the first time that we've seen a live-action take on the world of bending, many fans are confident that this series will overtake M. Night Shyamalan's take on the universe.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News shared the latest back and forth between Cormier and a fan, wherein the young actor made it clear that he was willing to shave his head to be Aang and would expect nothing less considering the majority of the series saw the young airbender sans hair:

Gordon Cormier also confirmed he's going to be shaving his head for the role of Aang! Filming starts in November. pic.twitter.com/3AriI8Ee9x — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) August 26, 2021

The live-action take of Avatar The Last Airbender has run into some controversy before the series hit the airwaves, mostly thanks to the departure of the original creators of the series, who would have been showrunners on this new take. Leaving due to "creative differences", creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have joined Paramount to once again dive into the world of bending that has become so popular over the years.

