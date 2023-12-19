Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Team Addresses the Exit of the Show's Creators

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series is coming to Netflix next year, and the showrunner behind the new take addressed the notable exit of the original animated series' creators! Back when it was first announced that Netflix was bringing back Avatar: The Last Airbender for a new live-action series, it involved the original creators behind the animated series, Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino. But two years into its production, the creators left the series citing creative differences. With the live-action series hitting Netflix next year, those behind it have been reflecting on how they continued with the project following that exit.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of Avatar: The Last Airbender's release on Netflix in 2024. showrunner Albert Kim addressed how the team continued with the live-action project and admitted that it "absolutely" felt challenging to continue work on the series following the creator's exit. But upon signing on, Kim was feeling a slew of emotions, "You'd have to be an idiot not to be intimidated a little bit," Kim began.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Without the Original Creators

"My first reaction after 'Hell yeah!' was 'Holy s---! Do I really want to do this? Is there a way to improve upon the original?' Whenever you tackle something that's already beloved by millions of fans, you have to ask yourself those questions," Kim continued. But noting that he still wanted to be a part of the series due to its potential for representation, "That was incredibly rare. It still is," Kim noted about its diverse cast. "A live-action version meant setting new benchmarks for representation by featuring an all Asian and Indigenous cast...That was really appealing to me, being able to bring this story to a new generation."

It won't be too much longer before fans get to see how it all turns out as Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be coming to Netflix on February 22nd, 2024. It will be running for eight episodes that will be an hour long each, and features a cast that includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, and many more.

