Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Sets Fire With Azula

Avatar: The Last Airbender is gearing up to return with a new live-action adaptation coming to Netflix some time next year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires lit with an equally as fiery take on Azula! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the works on some massive comebacks with not only Avatar Studios now in the works with an entire new animated universe, but Netflix getting ready for a new live-action series. It's a huge return for fans of the original animated series, and that means fans will get to see many of their favorites in action again soon enough.

Azula is one of the many characters Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are anxious to see in action again with either the animated or live-action projects now in production, and it's not hard to see why when you consider how much of an impact Azula made on the original animated series. It's been such an impact all these years later that fans are continuing to keep the fires of the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise alive with awesome new takes such as this perfectly fiery Azula cosplay from artist sunflow3rsamurai on TikTok. Check it out:

What's Next for Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Not only does Avatar Studios now have an original animated movie for Avatar: The Last Airbender now in the works for a release in 2025, a new live-action series is currently gearing up for a launch with Netflix around the world some time in 2024. Albert Kim serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer with Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang, and Michael Goi signed on as executive producers. The Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series stars the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

The extended supporting cast announced thus far as includes Maria Zhang as Suki, Paul Sun-Hyung as Uncle Iroh, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Thalia Tran as Mei, Lim Kay Siu as Monk Gyatso, and Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Amber Midthunder as Princess Yue, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran, Arden Cho as June, A Martinez as Master Pakku, Nathaniel Arcand as Chied Arnook, Meegwun Fairbrother as Avatar Kuruk, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, and more.

Who are you hoping to see the most in Avatar: The Last Airbender's animated and live-action comebacks? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!