Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Bends The Earth With Toph

While not making an appearance until the second season of the original series, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans clearly have a love for the Earth-Bender known as Toph. Originally joining Aang and the gang as the Earth-bending teacher to the latest Avatar, Toph would explore new ways to bend that opened the door to bending metal and lava. Toph also made an appearance as an old woman in the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, and it should come as no surprise that fans are still bringing her to life to this day.

Toph might be blind, but her ability to earth bend helped her in being able to “see” potential threats around her in a similar style as Marvel’s Matt Murdock. Throughout the original animated series, viewers were able to experience how she saw the world and witness the bending that she was able to come up with as a result of her prowess with the Earth. Toph has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avatar Studios film that will see Aang and his crew return as adults, with the movie hitting the silver screen in 2025.

Toph: Earth Bender Extraordinaire

After watching both the original series and its sequel, it’s hard to deny that Toph was the greatest Earth bender of all time. In the series finale, she was able to even bend metal, a fact that came heavily into play in the life of Korra, the Avatar that was born directly following Aang’s death. When she does return in the upcoming film, we would imagine that her bending prowess will be far greater than what we saw originally in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

While Toph was able to develop new methods of bending the Earth, she wasn’t the only bender in the first series that evolved when it came to mastery of the elements. Katara for example was able to advance her water bending to a point where she was able to bend blood, meaning that she could potentially control her enemies in a fight. Azula and Zuko were able to bend lighting itself thanks to their fire-bending techniques as well.

