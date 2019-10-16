Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Series Reportedly Nabs Executive Producer

The live action Netflix series for Avatar: The Last Airbender has been a highly anticipated series for those who were fans of the original animated series that debuted on Nickelodeon back in 2005. Though the live action movie adaptation from M. Night Shyamalan was critically panned and failed to see any success at the box office, the upcoming streaming series will be helmed by the creators of the original animated series. Though things have been somewhat quiet on the development front, the series has reportedly just snagged an executive producer in Dan Lin.

News Outlet Discussing Film apparently nabbed the exclusive and shared the news on their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that plans are still moving forward with the upcoming adaptation of Aang and his friends as they attempt to save the world from the machinations of the Fire Nation:

Dan Lin has some experience under his belt when it comes to producing some of the biggest franchises around, including such hits at It, It: Chapter Two, Lego Batman, Aladdin, Death Note, and Sherlock Holmes to name a few. While a release date for the series has yet to be confirmed, its clear that fans will have to wait at least a little while before exploring this brand new interpretation of the world of bending. The upcoming series will also be written and executive produced by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who were responsible for bringing the franchise to life on Nickelodeon around 15 years ago.

Avatar: The Last Airbender may have ended its original animated run on Nickelodeon with the conclusion of its sequel season, The Legend of Korra, but it has managed to continue somewhat with comic books and novels that manage to revisit the world of Aang and benders past. The series managed to be such a hit with fans by combining amazing animated action set pieces with three dimensional interesting characters set in this magical fantasy world.

For those of you unfamiliar with Avatar: The Last Airbender, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender’s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. It also resulted in an animated sequel titled “The Legend of Korra“, which followed the next Avatar that was reincarnated from our former protagonist, Aang.