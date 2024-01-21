Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Exec Promises Fire Nation Scenes Not Seen in Original

Avatar: The Last Airbender is making its live-action series debut with Netflix in just a few more weeks, and the showrunner behind it all is promising there will be some new Fire Nation scenes that weren't seen in the original animated series! Avatar: The Last Airbender will be coming back to screens with a new live-action take on the classic Nickelodeon animated series, and the beauty of retrospect means that those behind this new series will be able to gauge which elements will truly matter in the grand scheme of things. It's especially important for its first season.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world next month, and showrunner Albert Kim spoke to SFX Magazine about some of the new elements fans will see in this new take on the series. With the eight episode new series taking on the animated original, it appears there will be time to not only showcase some of the big moments that fans are expecting but also new Fire Nation moments that were only teased in the original as well.

Netflix's A:TLA New Fire Nation Scenes

Although Kim did not reveal much about how much new material from the Fire Nation we'll see in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, he was clear about one prominent moment showing off their destructive and fearsome power, "The original series never shows the Fire Nation attacking the Southern Air Temple, and that's something we do see in our version." The Southern Air Temple is one of the most memorable settings from the original series as Aang discovered its destruction long after it happened.

The original series never showed the destruction itself as it focused on Aang's reaction to it instead, but it seems like the Netflix series will instead use this moment to really highlight the genocide of the Air Nation. Further revealing just how destructive the Fire Nation truly is, it will likely be a big moment in the new Avatar: The Last Airbender series to highlight their threat for the future when it premieres with Netflix on February 22nd.

