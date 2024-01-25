Comparing Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender With the Original Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix next month, and it's going to have a lot that closely compares to the original animated series! When it was first announced that Netflix would be helping to produce a new live-action take on the classic Nickelodeon animated series, one of the things that Avatar: The Last Airbender fans had been curious about was whether or not this live-action adaptation would avoid the pitfalls of the previous one. But this has also been something kept in mind by those bringing this new series to life as well.

That's more noted than ever with the release of the first full trailer for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender which showcases a real look at what to expect from the live-action series. As fans immediately noticed about many of the moments from this trailer, they actually closely mirror many of the scenes and sequences seen in the original animated series. In fact, @azulasmind on X helpfully broke down how many of the live-action scenes compare to the animated series and you can check it out below.

How are you feeling about the trailer for Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!