Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals First Look at Monk Gyatso

Avatar: The Last Airbender's new live-action series will be making its debut with Netflix next month, and a new teaser has revealed the first look at Aang's Airbending master, Monk Gyatso! Netflix's new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series will be showing off a new take on the classic animated series next month, and that means fans will get to see some of their favorites making the jump to live-action. While there was a previous live-action movie released many years ago, this new series is seeking to show off a much different take on the material than that film.

Avatar: The Last Airbender recently shared a special teaser trailer highlighting Aang's moments in the new Netflix series, and with it revealed some brand new footage not seen in previous promotional materials. One of these moments actually reveals the first look at Lim Kay Siu as Aang's Airbending master and mentor, Monk Gyatso, as he eases Aang's worries that he's truly the Avatar. Given that he plays such a massive role in Aang's history, it's great to see a first look at this character heading into the new series' premiere.

Ready or not, it's time for the Avatar to step into his destiny 🌀 Meet Aang, the last airbender pic.twitter.com/dldUFtB0Ta — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 28, 2024

Where to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender Show

Avatar: The Last Airbender is premiering with Netflix on February 22nd, so it won't be much longer until we see more of Gyatso. Running for eight episodes, Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

