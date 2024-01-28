Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Special Aang Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting ready to elevate itself with a big premiere. In the past few years, the hit animated franchise has roared back to life as streaming has shown the world how good Avatar can be. Soon, Netflix will share its own take on the series as Avatar: The Last Airbender will get its first live-action TV show. Now, the series has dropped a special teaser all about Aang, and it proves the Avatar is ready for action.

As you can see below, the clip puts Aang front and center. The bender, who is played by Gordon Cormier, looks spot on with the animated show's design. From their arrow tattoo to their garb, Aang looks the part in this character promo, and that's not all. Cormier has certainly nailed Aang's free personality along with his iconic laugh.

Ready or not, it's time for the Avatar to step into his destiny 🌀 Meet Aang, the last airbender pic.twitter.com/dldUFtB0Ta — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 28, 2024

The Avatar clip shows pieces of Aang's past as he deals with his heavily power. The bender makes it clear he doesn't want to be special, but a wise mentor helps Aang level with his responsibility. Master Gyatso is the first person to help Aang understand the weight of his ancestral gift. Being the Avatar is bigger than any single person can handle, and luckily for Aang, he has a teacher ready to help him.

Of course, this peek at Aang's past has fans buzzing about the Netflix series. Avatar: The Last Airbender is set to debut next month, and its trailers have been met with solid praise. Despite the franchise's unsavory history with Hollywood, Netflix's live-action take on Avatar is rather promising. So if you want to check out the live-action series, it will be streaming on Netflix exclusively come February 22.

In the meantime, you can check out the original Avatar series as well as its sequel The Legend of Korra. The animated series are streaming on Paramount+ as well as Netflix. The animated franchise is also working on a comeback as Avatar Studios was founded a few years back. The organization is working on Avatar's first feature film, and it is expected to debut in 2025.

What do you think about this Avatar update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!