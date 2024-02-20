Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Teases Its Avatar State

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering on Netflix in just a couple of more days from the time of this writing, and the new series is teasing its take on the Avatar State ahead of its premiere! Avatar: The Last Airbender will be showcasing a new adaptation of the original Nickelodeon animated series, and that means fans will get to see a new take on some of their favorite elements from the original. This includes one of the most famous power ups in the franchise overall, the Avatar State, that allows Aang to tap into a new well of power.

Avatar: The Last Airbender shared its final trailer ahead of the series' full debut with Netflix in a couple of days, and it was here that fans got the first real look at how Gordon Cormier's Aang will look like in the midst of the Avatar State. It's yet to be fully revealed how this state will be visually reproduced from the original series, but it's clear that it has just as much intense power as Aang's berserk form had in that animated show.

When to Watch Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd. The live-action series will have eight episodes for its first season, and will be tackling the events of Book One from the original animated series. Starring a core case of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more.

Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

What are you hoping to see from Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender's take on the Avatar State? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!