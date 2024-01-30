Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Special Sokka Teaser

Avatar: The Last Airbender is only a few weeks away from its premiere with Netflix, and the new live-action series is highlighting Ian Ousley's debut as Sokka with a special new teaser trailer! Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a brand new live-action adaptation that will have a much different approach to the original animated series than fans might expect, but at the same time, fans have noticed how the promotional materials have shown how faithful it's going to be to the original series as well. But a lot of that is going to be based on the strength of the core cast at the center of it all.

While he's not one of the characters with any Bending abilities, Sokka has a very crucial role in Aang's core gang in the original series. He brings it all back down to Earth and has a character arc that plays an important role in the series overall, and thus fans are excited to see what Ousley brings to the character in this new Netflix interpretation of the original series. To hype up this new take on Sokka, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender has shared a special teaser for Sokka with some glimpses of new footage not seen in other promotional materials. Check it out below:

He is on his way to being the fiercest of warriors 🪃 Meet Sokka in AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER pic.twitter.com/ojd43rbx4j — Avatar: The Last Airbender (@AvatarNetflix) January 30, 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender 2024 Release Date

It won't be too long before we get to see Sokka in action in the new live-action series as Avatar: The Last Airbender will be premiering with Netflix on February 22nd. The series will be running for eight episodes with its debut season, and will be adapting the events seen in Book One: Water in the original animated series. Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

How are you feeling about Sokka in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!