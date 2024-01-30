Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Highlights Its Bending With Cast Promo

Avatar: The Last Airbender is inching closer and closer to its premiere with Netflix next month, and the core cast behind the series is showing off their bending skills in a cool new promo for the live-action series. Avatar: The Last Airbender has started to really amp up the promotional hype train as the series is only a few weeks away from its Netflix debut, and fans have started to see much more of what to expect from this new live-action interpretation of the classic animated series. But many of the questions from fans are surrounding the core cast bringing Aang's gaang to life.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been highlighting the four core members of its main cast in the weeks leading to its premiere, but the newest promo has to be one of the coolest yet. Gracing the cover of the next issue of Entertainment Weekly, the four main cast members of the series (Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley) show of each of their bending techniques in a cool motion version of the cover. You can check it out below as shared by Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender executive producer and showrunner Albert Kim:

I spent the early part of my career working for @EW so this is a real full circle moment for me. Here's #AvatarTheLastAirbender on the cover of Entertainment Weekly: https://t.co/sSCfN2a369 pic.twitter.com/eRKZl3uCNk — Albert Kim (@MagicBranch) January 29, 2024

It won't be too much longer before we get to see this cast in action as Avatar: The Last Airbender will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on February 22nd. As for what to expect from the new series, Netflix begins to tease Avatar: The Last Airbender as such, "Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar."

The synopsis continues with, "Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won't be an easy task. They'll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way."

How are you liking the Avatar: The Last Airbender cast so far?