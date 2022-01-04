Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Welcomes Suki to Its Set

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been thrilling audiences for years now, and Netflix hopes to translate its heart with its big live-action project. If you did not know, the entertainment giant is producing an adaptation of Avatar following a misguided attempt by Hollywood in the past. So far, it seems netizens are hopeful about the series given its all-star casting, and now Suki has joined the set as production continues in Canada.

The update comes from Maria Zhang as the up-and-coming actress is playing Suki in the Netflix series. A photo of the star was uploaded to social media not long ago showing her on the set of Avatar: The Last Airbender. And no, we don’t get to see her in full costume… not yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AvatarNews_/status/1478126529792118791?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, the actress is wearing a name tag that reads Suki, so that is pretty appropriate. Dressed in a heavy puffer coat, Zhang is all smiles as she poses for the photo. It also seems the star also has her own trailer, and honestly? That is the least someone of Suki’s status deserves.

After all, Suki is kind of a big deal in Avatar: The Last Airbender. The heroine is one of the Earth Kingdom’s remaining Kyoshi Warriors, and she leads her sect on Kyoshi Island. Suki began her training as a young girl, so by the time Aang and the gang meet Suki, she is a full-blown warrior. Of course, it doesn’t take long for Sokka to become smitten with the heroine, and Suki remains a constant ally to our heroes throughout the show. Now, it falls to Zhang to do this warrior justice, so we’ve got our fingers crossed for her!

What do you think of Suki and her role in Netflix’s live-action adaptation? Do you have faith in this Avatar: The Last Airbender project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.