Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Use a New Animation Style in Future Projects

Back in the day, Avatar: The Last Airbender wowed fans with its complex story and anime-inspired animation. The show’s legacy lives on today as Aang’s comeback has put the IP in headlines worldwide. With a new live-action project in production, all eyes are on Avatar to see what the franchise does next. And as it turns out, the show’s next projects are looking to spice things up with a new mix of 2D and CG animation.

The update comes from Avatar News after the fan-site located a few new job listings geared towards Avatar Studios, the company now overseeing the IP’s future. It was there fans discovered positions that tasked applicants with creating new 2D-CG animation for the franchise.

For one of these new jobs, a Pipeline TD is being sought after to help support story, art, production, and editorial teams. And as for their primary job, the talent hired will be tasked with developing and maintaining “an outstanding and customized look for the show that will require the integration of traditional 2D and CG elements.”

As you can see, Avatar Studios is going for something a little different here, but the film industry is no stranger to such play. In the past five years, 2D-CG animation blends have become increasingly popular. In the United States, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was lauded for its crossover alongside Arcane, Netflix’s new League of Legends anime. And of course, the anime industry has dabbled with CG animation for years now and can be found in almost any project.

Now, it is time for Avatar: The Last Airbenderto jump on with the trend. As for how this aesthetic will work, well – the future remains unclear. Avatar Studios is currently working on a new film, but the theatrical project hasn’t dished out any of its specific details. Fans hope the movie may adapt unseen stories from the canon like Zuko’s search for his mother. So with this new lease on hand, the franchise would be silly to squander this chance to shake up its animation.

What do you think of this new direction for Avatar: The Last Airbender? Are you feeling good about this change or…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

