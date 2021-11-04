Netflix’s Avatar Cast Comment On The New Fire Lord

Netflix is set to release the live-action take on the world of Cowboy Bebop later this month, giving new life to the likes of the classic anime characters of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black, but another upcoming adaptation has been making waves via the casting announcement that Daniel Dae Kim will be portraying the Fire Lord. Though a release date has yet to be revealed for the streaming service’s Avatar The Last Airbender live-action series, the cast of the show has commented on the big bad of the series being chosen.

Young actors Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, and Dallas Liu will be portraying the fan-favorite characters of Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko respectively. Dae Kim is one of the biggest established actors that has been cast so far, having been a part of some major properties including Lost, Hellboy, and Divergent to name a few. One tidbit that you might not be aware of is that this isn’t the first time that Kim has actually been a part of the bending universe, having provided the voice of Hiroshi Sato in the sequel series of The Legend of Korra, the industrialist who was the father of Asami, future partner to Korra herself.

Twitter Outlet Avatar News captured the Instagram moment that sees Gordon Cormier and Dallas Liu commenting on Daniel Dae Kim’s big reveal that he would be portraying Fire Lord Ozai, the father of Prince Zuko who remained the biggest villain of Avatar The Last Airbender throughout its three seasons:

Fire Lord Ozai easily was the scariest bender that the young heroes of Avatar ever had to face, with the grand finale of the animated series seeing the villain squaring off directly with Aang. Using his full powers as the Avatar, Aang was able to narrowly defeat Ozai, removing his ability to bend and halting the advance of the Fire Nation in their plan to take over the world. Transferring power from Ozai to Zuko, the world of bending changed forever and set the stage for Korra to take control down the road following the passing of Aang himself.

What do you think of Daniel Dae Kim as the big bad of the upcoming live-action series?