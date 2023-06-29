Nimona Star Eugene Lee Yang Wants to Join Avatar: The Last Airbender (Exclusive)

This week will bring the arrival of Nimona, the long-awaited film adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name. Nimona enlists an all-star voice cast to bring its unconventional fantasy story to life, including actor and The Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang. After appearances in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Star Wars: Visions, Nimona marks Yang's biggest role yet — and apparently, he has his sights set on another major franchise. While speaking to ComicBook.com about his role as Ambrosius Goldenloin in Nimona, Yang revealed that his dream is to join the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender in some way. This comes after Yang went viral in 2020 for cosplaying as several of the Avatar characters.

"Avatar The Last Airbender, full stop," Yang explained in our video, which you can check out above. "They know. We're talking a little bit, but talk about some queer world building. You got to get some queer people in it. That's pie in the sky for me. Pie in the sky."

Will There Be an Avatar: The Last Airbender Sequel?

This comes as the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise is going strong, with a live-action adaptation set to hit Netflix in 2024. The future of the saga also includes a new animated film and a new animated series about the Earth Avatar.

What Is Nimona About?

In Nimona, when Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona's the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to…just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. The film also stars Eugene Lee Yang as Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin, Frances Conroy as The Director, and Beck Bennett as Sir Thoddeus Sureblade.

"I'm so fortunate to have the opportunity to work on this project and the fact that it's Goldenloin was hugely important," Yang said elsewhere in our interview. "And I think that they saw that I had a lot of experience personally that is reflected in the themes that Goldenloin's journey inhabits, duty versus love. That's the story of my life. So I think that that was something that I jumped at the chance to be able to lend that to his perspective."

Nimona will debut exclusively on Netflix on Friday, June 30th.