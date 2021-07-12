✖

If you haven't heard of Avatar: The Last Airbender at this point, we can only say you are missing out. The hit Nickelodeon series dominated the airwaves back in the day, and its recent return to Netflix elevated Aang to his current superstar status. But as it turns out, it will not be much longer before Avatar returns home to a new streaming service.

The update was given today by none other than Brian Robbins, the president of Nickelodeon and curator for family programming at Paramount+. The executive spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the new streaming platform, and it was there he confirmed Avatar will one day call Paramount+ home exclusively.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

When asked whether shows like Avatar and iCarly will be taken off Netflix in the future, Robbins did not hesitate in saying they will. "Yes. And it’s not like this is some secret that we’re pulling the wool over anybody else’s eyes on other services. They’re happy to have the content and they understand the strategy. We’re very upfront about it," he shared with the trade.

As you can tell, Robbins is confident about the future of Avatar, and it includes Paramount+ in a big way. Of course, fans are also expecting The Legend of Korra to hop over to the new platform once its predecessor makes its move. The sequel was brought to Netflix just weeks after Avatar hit the catalog last summer. But in the face of Paramount+ and its successful launch, well - things will be changing soon.

Of course, there is more on the horizon for Avatar as you may know. It was announced recently that Nickelodeon helped found Avatar Studios with the show's original creators in hopes of expanding the franchise. Robbins stressed the team is, "on our way to a full-fledged franchise strategy, creating films and spinoffs out of Avatar" after years of silence. So if you thought Paramount+ was going to bury Aang and the gang, well - you can think again!

What do you make of this admission? Are you surprised by Paramount's desire to bring Avatar home?