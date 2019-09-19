Avatar: The Last Airbender Unveils Flocked Appa Pop

Though the original tale of Aang, the Last Airbender, ended with its first series drawing to a close on Nickelodeon in 2008, it warranted a sequel that managed to follow a new Avatar in Korra. Though the original live action film dropped into theaters with harsh critical and financial backlash, this isn’t stopping the creators from attempting to create a new live action series that revisits the insanely popular series. Aang, who could propel himself by bending the air under his feet, usually used his best buddy Appa as his preferred method of transportation. Keeping this in mind, Funko is releasing a brand new ‘Pop showing off this new Last Airbender figure. UPDATE: This Pop figure will be available here at BoxLunch starting at approximately 8:30pm PST (11:30 pm EST) on September 21st.

Funko commented on the first look at the Appa Pop on their Official Twitter Account, humorously letting out Aang’s patented “Yip Yip” which is Appa’s cue for moving as fast as he could as the large bison jettisoned itself through the air:

Appa was a “sky bison”, big enough to hold all the protagonists of Avatar: The Last Airbender on his back. While the larger than life mammal didn’t necessarily speak English, it was clear that he had a very good understanding of key phrases as well as the emotions and situations that were running rampant throughout the series’ episode count. Though the true tragedy of Appa was, much like Aang, he was the last of his kind as the deep freeze the pair went under that landed them into their future had them awaken to a world where both Airbenders and Sky Bison were a thing of the past.

There isn’t a better time than now to start unveiling new merchandise as Netflix, the method in which the new live action series is being brought to life, is continuing to move toward unveiling the next visit to the world of Aang and his friends in their “bending world”. Seeing this “flocked” version of Appa, meaning a much younger, group oriented Sky Bison, will add another great addition to those giant fanatics of Avatar: The Last Airbender!

Will you be picking up this upcoming Funko Pop? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Avatar: The Last Airbender!

For those of you unfamiliar with Avatar, the series screened on Nickelodeon between 2005 and 2008. Its complex story and diverse stars earned the series’ acclaim. The Last Airbender’s story coupled with its anime-inspired artwork helped the franchise grow a loyal fanbase, and the series has continued to expand with various comics over the years. Recently, it was announced a young adult novel focusing on Avatar Kyoshi would be coming to the canon, leaving fans eager to learn more about the infamous warrior’s tenure.

