Squid Game Creator Talks American Spin-Off, Alternate Ending

The Squid Game has officially ended with its third season but many fans of the Netflix death game are wondering if this will truly be the grand finale for the deadly childhood activities that took the world by storm. In the final moments of the last installment, viewers witness that despite the fact that many characters have permanently been taken off the playing field, there might be something brewing in a far away land. Luckily, Squid Game’s creator was more than willing to discuss both the controversial ending and what he had originally planned for the series finale.

Warning. If you have yet to see the grand finale to Squid Game, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. One of the last scenes featured in Squid Game’s final episode is seeing that the deadly games have continued across the seas as none other than actress Cate Blanchet, obviously not playing herself, was recruiting someone new to the games. In chatting with THR, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that he had originally thought of a different finale for the series, stating,

“I don’t know if I can call it an original ending, but in the beginning I had a vague idea about how I would end the story. And back then, it was having Gi-hun end the game, in one way or another, and leave alive and go see his daughter in America. So originally, I thought the person who witnesses the American recruiter woman would be Gi-hun. But as I began writing the story, and as I began to think more and more about, “What do I want to deliver with the ending of this story?” And also, “What should Gi-hun’s journey and what should his destination be?” I was witnessing more and more what was happening around the world and I thought it was more fitting for Gi-hun to send this powerful and impactful message to the world [with his death] and that should be how the story comes to a close.”

Will Squid Game Continue?

Extrapolating on his thoughts, Dong-hyuk explained that the open-ended finale wasn’t meant to lead directly into a new spin-off, “I didn’t end it on that note in order to deliberately leave room for further stories to happen. Gi-hun and Front Man, through these characters, the Games in Korea have ended. And because this story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism, I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself. That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else.”

