‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Just Got The Best Anime Poster

It is hard to imagine a world where Avengers: Infinity War needs to be better. After all, the much-anticipated movie is the culmination of 10 solid years of superhero goodness from Marvel Studios. Still, one fan knew something more could be done for the movie, and they headed to Twitter to share what might be the best Avengers poster yet.

Apparently, the only thing that can make the Avengers better is gender-bending them all into anime sweethearts.

Recently, Bin1 Productions went to social media to share their take on the big Marvel movie.

As you can tell, all of the Avengers and their MCU comrades have been turned into adorable anime heroines. Tony Stark looks svelte in her Iron (Wo)Man suit, and Captain America looks no-nonsense with her short brown hair. When it comes to Thor, the Asgardian is missing an eye but has gained other — um — assets instead. Even Rocket and Star Lord are a bit more curvy thanks to their sudden change.

Sadly, fans aren’t given a good look at what Lady Thanos looks like. The villain’s head is covered in shadows, but the poster does show off her Infinity Gauntlet that is still missing some Infinity Stones. You know, since Vision is still alive in the top-left corner of the poster.

This is not the first kind of crossover Avengers: Infinity War has had with anime so far. In fact, the film has gotten a few official mash-ups. Not long ago, My Hero Academia revealed its collaboration with Avengers as the heroes in Class 1-A did presentations on their MCU counterparts. Square Enix also teamed up with Marvel Studios to promote the movie with a retro Final Fantasy trailer.

