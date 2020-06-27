Netflix's Baki Releases English Dub For Season 2

Many anime series have been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and while Netflix's Baki was no different when it came to the English Dub of the franchise, fans can now watch the heart pounding adventures of Baki Hanma with the English Cast giving their voices to the bone cracking, hard hitting series. Season Two of the series follows Baki in his bid to win the Great Raitai Tournament, a battle between fighters from both Japan and China, attempting to discover which country has the better battlers via hand to hand, one on one combat!

If you have yet to watch the fighting anime series of Baki, now is a perfect time to jump in. Baki the Grappler has been running for decades under the pen of Keisuke Itagaki, the mangaka whose daughter would also join the family profession with her own Netflix creation in Beastars! The anime series has been completely insane when it comes to the battles that lie within it, as fighters care little for the bodies of their opponents or their own. In the first episode of season two, Yujiro Hanma, the father of Baki who is considered to be the strongest person in the world, unleashes his deadly power to quite literally rip an opponent's face off. Needless to say, it is a trip of an anime!

Twitter User WTK shared the news that the thirteen episodes of Baki on Netflix, which features the bizarre fights of the son of Muhammad Ali as he attempts to join the bloody world of underground fighting alongside the "son of the demon", has recently dropped an English Dub for this second season:

BAKI: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (episodes 1 - 13 with English dub) is now streaming on Netflix: https://t.co/i8qljHMjze pic.twitter.com/o7jWVmOBSD — WTK (@WTK) June 27, 2020

The recent anime for Baki which is running on Netflix is the second interpretation of the fighting franchise, is the second television series, with the first following a younger version of the "son of the demon" and debuting in 2001, decades prior to this latest version. While a third season hasn't been confirmed, we're crossing our fingers that Baki and company will return for a new anime on Netflix!

