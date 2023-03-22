Kengan Ashura Season 2 Shares Poster, Release Window

Kengan Ashura is ready to make a comeback, guys. As promised, the series is working hard on season two behind the scenes, and Netflix just dropped a solid update on Kengan Ashura fans. A poster for season two has launched, and it even tells us when the Netflix anime will go live.

As you can see below, the poster for Kengan Ashura season 2 went live today courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service not only confirmed the martial arts anime will return this fall but gave us a first look to boot. The poster showcases Tokita 'Ashura' Ohma in all his bloody glory, and there are plenty of fighters around him who are dying to take a swing at the gladiator.

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is headed to Netflix this September, and we've got the main art right here! Are YOU ready to resume this daring fist fight to the death?!#KENGANASHURA pic.twitter.com/BiCVvX5vjK — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 22, 2023

Of course, fans will get to see Kengan Ashura unleash his power when season two drops this fall. Netflix has confirmed the new season will debut this September, so you can mark that down in your calendars. Of course, netizens can go ahead and binge Kengan Ashura season 1 on Netflix right now. The first season debuted in July 2019 to solid reviews before releasing a second batch of episodes later that year.

As for the original Kengan Ashura series, creators Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon are still inking the manga. The original series ran between 2012 and 2018 before Kengan Omega debuted as a sequel. The second series is still in publication, and you can read Kengan Ashura in English through Comikey if you're curious to try it out. The series will definitely appeal to netizens who love a down and dirty martial arts anime, so fans of Fist of the North Star and Record of Ragnarok better tune in!

Want to know more about Kengan Ashura? No worries! You can check out the story's official synopsis here: "Since the Edo periods of Japan, gladiator arenas exist in certain areas. In these arenas, wealthy business owners and merchants hire gladiators to fight in unarmed combat where the winner takes all. Tokita Ohma, nicknamed "Ashura", joins these arenas and devastates his opponents. His spectacular ability to crush his enemies catches the attention of the big business owners, including the Nogi Group chairman, Nogi Hideki."

Will you be watching Kengan Ashura season 2 when it drops? Or do you need to catch up on the anime's first season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.