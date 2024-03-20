Kengan Ashura Season 2 Part 2 Releases New Trailer

Netflix hasn't been shy when it comes to creating its own anime originals in a bid to exceed in the anime streaming wars, and Kengan Ashura is one of its biggest. With no news regarding new seasons of Baki Hanma's anime adaptation, the story of Ohma Tokita might be the hardest-hitting anime series on the streaming service. To get fans hyped for the return of the anime's second season, Netflix has released a new trailer while hinting at when anime fans can expect to return to the "Kengan Annihilation Tournament".

Kengan Ashura first hit the scene like so many other anime series as a manga. Dropping in 2012 from creators Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon, the series has continued to create new chapters to this day, meaning we could see more seasons of the anime in the future. The anime has been handled so far by "Larx Entertainment", which foregoes a more traditional 2-D style to instead bring the battles to life using CG, 3-D animation.

Kengan Ashura's Battles Will Continue

Netflix has announced that fans can expect the second half of Kengan Ashura's second season to arrive this August. In building up hype for the brawling anime's return, Netflix also released a break down of season two so far, "The second round of the Kengan Life-or-Death Tournament continues — without Ohma. As the mighty gladiators clash, a shadowy figure plots a violent coup."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Kengan Ashura, Netflix has the following description to let you know if this bone-breaking slobber knocker is right for you, "Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win. Watch all you want."

Netflix has proven that it is all on board when it comes to anime, not just by acquiring series and movies, but by creating anime of its own. In 2024, fans can expect the likes of T.P Bon, Blood of Zeus, Ultraman Rising, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, Beastars Season 4, and more.

Are you hyped to return to the world of Ohma Tokita? What has been your favorite original anime on Netflix to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Kengan Ashura.