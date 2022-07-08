Netflix's Bastard Reveals When New Episodes Will Arrive

One of the most "heavy metal" anime series was recently rebooted thanks to the streaming service of Netflix, with Bastard!! releasing thirteen episodes that follow a resurrected sorcerer who might be the only hope for a world of swords and sorcery. Unfortunately for the kingdom of Metallicana, Dark Schneider is not exactly the best of people and has an ax to grind with the innocent people that had originally locked him away. Now, following the initial release, the dark series has revealed when fans can expect more episodes to arrive as a part of the first season.

The first season of Bastard!! is slated to have twenty-four episodes, with the animation studio of Liden Films supplying the art for the dark wizard's return. The original story was printed in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988 from mangaka Kazushi Hagiwara, with the series quickly receiving an anime adaptation in 1992 with six episodes. With this new series having a larger number of episodes to its name, anime viewers can see much more of Dark Schneider's quest that is adapted from the original story.

The Official Twitter Account for Bastard!! revealed that episodes fourteen through twenty-four episodes will hit Netflix on September 15th, though the franchise has been tight-lipped when it comes to whether or not we'll see a second season that continues to explore the world of Metallicana:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Dark Schneider, Netflix released an official description for Bastard!! to give you an idea of what's in store for you when it comes to this dark and bloody universe:

"The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin's kiss may awaken the wizard "Dark Schneider" from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?"

Did you have the chance to watch the first episodes of Bastard? Do you want to see it continue with a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix's original anime library.