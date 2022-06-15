Netflix's Bastard Anime Drops New Trailer: Watch

✖

The countdown is almost over! It wasn't too long ago Netflix informed fans of its upcoming anime originals, and Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy made the cut at last. Now, the show is just weeks out from its debut, and a new trailer has dropped for the long-awaited project.

As you can see below, Bastard has a new trailer out, and this one is pretty meaty. The reel has over two minutes of footage for fans, and it showcases the gritty series in all its glory. So if you are ready to check out Bastard, Netflix will begin streaming the original starting June 30th.

"BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-" – New PV!



The anime is coming worldwide June 30 on Netflix.



The anime is coming worldwide June 30 on Netflix.

Animation Studio: LIDENFILMS

If you are not familiar with Bastard, we can tell you that fans of glam rock and Dungeons & Dragons will love this series. Kazushi Hagiwara created the series back in 1988 before it closed shop in 2010. The story is set in the Kingdom of Metallicana as its forces fight to defend the land against the Four Lords of Havoc. With few options at hand, the kingdom's high priest orders his daughter to awaken a powerful wizard within the body of Luche Renren, a normal 14-year-old boy. And once the two merge, Luche goes on a Dungeon & Dragons adventure through the kingdom to defeat its gnarly invaders.

Netflix's anime is the most recent to tackle Bastard, but it is not the first to ever try. Back in 1992, the manga was adapted into a six-episode miniseries, and an OVA special talking Bastard was released in 1998. Now, Liden Films is ready to tackle the influential fantasy, and netizens are already loving how the ambitious original looks.

What do you think about this new look at Bastard? Will you be checking out the Netflix original anime?