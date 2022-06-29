Netflix's Bastard Releases R-Rated Opening: Watch

Netflix is pushing ahead with a new slate of content this summer, and part of it will include a long-awaited anime. It won't be long before the series drops Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy as long last. And if you are eager to check it out, Netflix is giving netizens a tease with its NSFW opening.

As you can see above, the clip features music from Coldrain. The band has made a special track for Bastard titled "Bloody Power Fame", and the hard-rock track suits the anime pretty perfectly.

Now, if you are not familiar with Bastard, the series began back in 1988 under Kazushi Hagiwara. The series got started on Weekly Shonen Jump and is beloved for its use of heavy metal allusions as well as Dungeons & Dragons nods. Now, Netflix is bringing Bastard to the small screen courtesy of Liden Films. So if you didn't catch its previous adaptations in 1998 or 1992, your time has come!

Want to know more about Bastard? You can check out the series' official synopsis here for more details: "The kingdom of Metallicana is under siege by evil armies of monsters. The desperate defenders turn to a legend that a virgin's kiss may awaken the wizard "Dark Schneider" from his slumber inside the innocent boy Lucien. Thanks to his sister Yoko, Lucien metamorphoses into the powerful, lecherous wizard. With demons, dragons, and other dark forces roaming the land, and Dark Schneider barely under control, the question remains: will Metallicana ever know a lasting peace?"

Are you excited to see what this Netflix original has in store? What other anime adaptations should the service look into?