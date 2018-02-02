‘Batman Ninja’ Animated Movie Gets A Rating

The first trailer for Batman Ninja premiered last year, and fans of both Batman and anime have been curious as to how the famous hero would translate into the medium. They’ve been especially curious to see if the anime medium would allow Batman to get a little darker.

After reading about the film’s official rating, Batman Ninja is going to be dark but not necessarily full of blood and gore. The film has been officially confirmed for a PG-13 rating for “for sequences of violence and action, and for some suggestive material.”

You can read the rating description below:

TITLE: Batman Ninja (2018)

RATING: PG-13

CERTIFICATE #: 51428

REASON: Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and for some suggestive material.

DISTRIBUTOR: Warner Bros. Pictures

ALTERNATE TITLES: Ninja Batman

OTHER: Animated

If you’re thinking a PG-13 rating wouldn’t allow for good samurai content, director Junpei Miyazaki said that “PG-13, it’s a little hard to show limbs flying,” Mizusaki said. “Maybe just imagine it in your head. There are some scenes that come a little close to that.” So there will be creative workarounds for the film.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, then you should know the film is a highly anticipated one with fans. The project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. The Japanese voice cast for Batman Ninja includes Koichi Yamadera as Batman, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Ai Kakuma as Catwoman, and Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn.

There’s still a question over who will be voicing the characters in an English dub of the film, especially when it comes to The Joker. Collider previously reported, however that the English voice cast for the film features “familiar voices from previous Batman animated efforts will be involved and the initials of the actor voicing the Joker will be … T.H.”

The story of the film transports Batman to the early days of Japan, and features an Edo period like twist on big DC Comics characters. The first poster for the film indicates the Batman goes up against Joker, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Deathstroke, and the Penguin with help from period-appropriate versions of Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, Red Robin, Alfred, and the Red Hood.

The full story of Batman Ninja, however, still remains a mystery. Batman Ninja is scheduled for a release in Japan this year with a worldwide release following some time after.

via Bleeding Cool