‘Batman Ninja’ Poster Reveals a Number of Classic Heroes and Villains

As if two trailers weren’t enough, the official poster for the anime film Batman Ninja was also revealed today.

Batman Ninja, for those not aware, involves a story where Batman is somehow transported back to Japan’s earliest days along with folks like the Joker and Harley Quinn, but Batman has some heroes willing to help him as well. The poster, which you can check out below, indicates the Batman goes up against Joker, Harley Quinn, Gorilla Grodd, Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Deathstroke, and the Penguin with help from period-appropriate versions of Catwoman, Robin, Nightwing, Red Robin, Alfred, and the Red Hood.

The exact plot, beyond the two groups facing off in the past of Japan, remains a mystery.

The film comes from industry veterans Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, among others. It’s an incredible list of talent that previously worked on projects such as Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Batman Ninja is set to release in Japan in 2018.