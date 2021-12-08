Beastars Fans Are Heartbroken Over Final Season Announcement

Studio Orange turned quite a few heads not just with the introduction of the new logo for the third season of Beastars, but also with the confirmation that the upcoming batch of episodes will be the series’ last. With Paru Itagaki’s series already coming to a close in the pages of its manga, fans are attempting to come to terms with the idea that the stories of Legosi and his anthropomorphic friends are set to come to a close on Netflix.

If you’re unfamiliar with Beastars, Netflix has the following official description of the series to get you up to speed on the series that has become a cult favorite amidst the medium of anime:

“In a world where beasts of all kinds coexist, a gentle wolf awakens to his own predatory urges as his school deals with a murderer within its midst.”

What do you think of Beastars coming to a close? Do you want to see a sequel series emerge at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Beastars.

