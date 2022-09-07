Beastars Season 4 Shares Release Window

Studio Orange has kept busy these last few years, and it won't be long before its next titles go live. With Trigun: Stampede on the horizon, the studio is juggling title upon title thanks to several ongoing series. Of course, Beastars is on the top of that list, and we have just learned when the series will return with its fourth and final season.

The update comes straight from Netflix and Studio Orange as the brands updated fans on Twitter. It was there netizens were told Beastars will drop its final season in 2024, and season four will bring everything to an end.

『BEASTARS FINAL SEASON』🐰

🎉 COMING 2024‼🎉#BEASTARS final chapter will be streaming on Netflix in 2024 📱🌎



Main staff from Season 1&2 to continue:

Director Shinichi Matsumi

Script: Nanami Higuchi

Production: Orangehttps://t.co/swmzZ51hO2 pic.twitter.com/PnkNuQaU98 — Orange ➡️TRIGUN STAMPEDE (@CG_Orange_eng) September 7, 2022

According to the report, Beastars season four will bring back the main staff of seasons one and two. This means Shinichi Matsumi will direct the final outing while Nanami Higuchi oversees the script. So if you are not caught up with Beastars, you have a bit of time to do so.

READ MORE: Beastars Creator Celebrates The Boys Season 3 With Fun Homelander Art | Beastars Announces Final Season with New Logo

If you are not familiar with Beastars, you should know Studio Orange brought the anime to life on Netflix several years ago. The series began a while back under creator Paru Itagaki, and their manga was a quick hit with fans. You can read up on the manga courtesy of Viz Media stateside, so for those who want more details on Beastars, you can read its official synopsis below:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, friendships maintain the fragile peace. Who among them will become a Beastars – a hero destined to lead in a society naturally rife with mistrust? One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates... The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her...something else?"

Are you sad to see Beastars head into its final season? Have you caught up with the hit series as of yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.