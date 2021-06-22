Beastars Creator Celebrates Season 2's Upcoming Netflix Release With New Sketch

✖

Beastars' creator is celebrating Season 2's upcoming release on Netflix with a cute new sketch! Paru Itagaki's original manga series first made its debut in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shonen Champion magazine back in 2016, and while the manga might have come to an end last year, the franchise has been continuing in a whole new way thanks to the debut of its official anime adaptation in the Fall of 2019. A second season of the anime officially made its debut in Japan earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 anime season after much anticipation.

Now the second season of the series is gearing up for a full worldwide release on Netflix later this Summer, and with the release date for Beastars' second season now confirmed, series creator Paru Itagaki has celebrated the announcement with a cute new sketch seeing Legoshi proudly displaying the Season 2 release date of July 15th. You can check out the cute new sketch below from Itagaki's official Twitter account:

【🌏全世界配信🌎】BEASTARS第2期が、2021年7月15日（木）よりNetflixにて、190カ国以上で独占配信開始です！！HAPPY〜 BEASTARS Season 2 is coming out July 15th on Netflix worldwide!!#bstanime pic.twitter.com/Gv0c4Ke38s — 板垣巴留/Paru Itagaki (@itaparu99) June 17, 2021

The first season of the series focused on the strained relationship between the carnivores and herbivores, and while it seemed like the end of the season would see that relationship start mending, the final moments of the season left it on an intense cliffhanger that teased that things are going to get much worse before it gets better. Thankfully the wait to see what comes next won't be much longer as it's releasing with Netflix next month.

If you wanted to check out the first season of the series, you can find it streaming on Netflix. The original manga release is hitting shelves thanks to Viz Media's license and they describe the series as such, "At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it’s personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust?"

