Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle Shares First Few Minutes With Special Clip: Watch

Belle, the next major movie from famed director Mamoru Hosoda, has revealed its first three minutes with a new clip showcasing the opening scene! Hosoda has been one of the most notable anime directors of our time with releases such as Summer Wars, Wolf Children, Digimon Adventure and more, and that’s what makes the next major film release all the more exciting. A celebration of Studio Chizu’s tenth anniversary, Belle is a collaborative effort that brings together artists from around the world for a whole new type of movie experience. Now fans have gotten an idea of what to expect from it.

Originally releasing in Japan last year and making its way through the international film festival circuit (to much acclaim to critics in attendance), Mamoru Hosoda’s newest feature film, Belle, is finally getting a North American release in theaters very soon. Getting ready for its theatrical debut beginning on January 14th, GKIDS has given fans an idea of what to expect from the new movie by sharing the opening scene that shows off the first three minutes of Belle before it hits theaters later this week! You can check out the opening scene from Belle below as released by GKIDS:

Belle will be releasing in theaters and IMAX in North America on January 14th, and will include both a Japanese and English dubbed audio release. The English dub cast of the film includes the likes of Chace Crawford, Manny Jacinto, Kylie McNeill, Hunter Schafer, Paul Castro Jr., David Chen and many more. GKIDS officially describes Belle as such:

“From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.

What do you think? How do you feel about the opening minutes of Belle? What are you hoping to see from Mamoru Hosoda's newest movie?