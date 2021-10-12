Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle Confirms U.S. Release Date With New Trailer

Mamoru Hosoda’s newest feature film, Belle, has confirmed its release date for the United States with a new trailer! Hosoda is one of the many creators fans have become very fond of over the years thanks to the writer and director’s track record with the likes of Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children and more. There had been much anticipation for the newest film from Studio Chizu as not only is it a celebration of the studio’s tenth anniversary, but Belle has already received tons of critical acclaim through its international screenings in the festival circuit.

GKIDS will be bringing Belle to theaters nationwide as part of an effort to help qualify the film for awards consideration, and will be screening both a Japanese audio and English dubbed version beginning on January 14th next year. The film originally released in Japan earlier this Summer, and has gone on to become Mamoru Hosoda’s highest grossing release yet. That’s only going to get more impressive as it begins its release in the United States next year. Check out the newest teaser trailer for Belle below from GKIDS’ official Twitter account:

Start your new life in the world of U. #BELLE from Mamoru Hosoda and @StudioChizu, opens in theaters nationwide on January 14.



💎 Discover #WhoIsBelle at https://t.co/oQKGMdMK31

Mamoru Hosoda is credited with writing and directing Belle, but collaborated with international talents such as Jin Kim (who has previously designed characters for Frozen, Moana and more), Cartoon Saloon’s Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart (Wolfwalkers, Song of the Sea, The Secret of Kells), British architect and designer Eric Wong, and composer Ludvig Forssell. Running for 122 minutes, GKIDS officially describes Belle as such:

“From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone”

