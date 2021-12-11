Mamoru Hosoda’s Belle Releases English Dub Trailer and Cast

The next major film in Mamoru Hosoda’s works, Belle, has released the trailer and cast for its English dub release! Prominent director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu celebrated their tenth anniversary with the release of a brand new film earlier this year in Japan, and while the film has been enjoying the international festival circuit, the film is also gearing up for a full theatrical release with GKIDS. Coming next year, GKIDs has released a brand new trailer showing off the talents behind their incredibly stacked English dub cast.

Belle will be opening in theaters and select IMAX locations beginning on January 14th next year, and to help hype up the upcoming release of the new film, GKIDS has released a new trailer showing off the English dub fan can expect to see. Not only that, but GKIDS has also released a full cast list for the new dub as well. You can check out the new English dub trailer for Belle below, and the English dub cast for Belle breaks down as such:

Justin – Chace Crawford

Shinobu – Manny Jacinto

Suzu/Belle – Kylie McNeill

Ruka – Hunter Schafer

Dragon – Paul Castro Jr.

Gogo Doggo – David Chen

Hiro – Jessica DiCicco

Kamishin – Brandon Engman

Hatanaka – Martha Harms

Kita – Jessica Gee George

Yoshitani – Barbara Goodson

Angel – Bentley Griffin

Jellinek – Andrew Kishino

Nakai – Wendee Lee

Suzu’s Father – Ben Lepley

Swan – Noelle McGrath

Suzu’s Mother – Julie Nathanson

Fox – Aaron Phillips

Okumoto – Ellyn Stern

Reggsination – Frank Todaro

Kei and Tomo’s Father – Kiff VandenHeuvel

Peggie Sue – Cristina Vee Valenzuela

Additional Voices: Tom Bromhead, John Bentley, Tiana Camacho, SungWon Cho, Courtney Chu, Larissa Gallagher, Heather Gonzalez, Xanthe Huynh, Anjali Kunapaneni, LilyPichu, Kyle McCarley, Julie Nathanson, Zeno Robinson, Stephanie Sheh, Michael Sinterniklaas, Rachel Slotky, and Laura Stahl

GKIDS officially describes Belle as such, “From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media. Suzu is a shy, everyday high school student living in a rural village. For years, she has only been a shadow of herself. But when she enters “U”, a massive virtual world, she escapes into her online persona as Belle, a gorgeous and globally-beloved singer. One day, her concert is interrupted by a monstrous creature chased by vigilantes. As their hunt escalates, Suzu embarks on an emotional and epic quest to uncover the identity of this mysterious “beast” and to discover her true self in a world where you can be anyone.

