Berserk Cosplay Revisits Guts' Golden Age Fit

There has been some mystery surrounding Berserk recently, with many anime fans counting down the days until the mysterious countdown time on the anime's official website draws to a close. With it being just around two days until the Behelit Timer hits zero, many fans are left wondering if this countdown might bring news of a new anime adaptation. To help in celebrating the life of the dark anime franchise's "Black Swordsman", one cosplayer has taken fans back to the "glory days" of the Band of the Hawk and the aesthetic Guts had as the hundred-man slayer.

Berserk has always been a hardened swordsman, first selling his battle prowess to the highest bidder in his earlier years, but then found a home for himself with the ranks formed by the White Hawk Griffith. Discovering a dream that he was looking to attain after wandering aimlessly for so long, Guts' look as a Band of the Hawk member would change thanks to the horrifying events of the Eclipse along with the betrayal that was unleashed on him and his comrades by Griffith. Being regarded as the "Black Swordsman", Berserk would then put Guts through the wringer by giving him opponents that no normal soldier could defeat.

Golden Age Guts

Instagram Cosplayer Zeku_Zilla shared this fresh take on Guts' past look, which he would routinely wear into battle but has since leveled up to a new powerful set of armor via the Berserker Armor that he continues to wear to this day in the manga:

Following the tragic passing of Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, the status of the manga was left in limbo for around a year, with many fans believing that the story following the Band of the Hawk would never return. Luckily, Miura had creative friends in writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, who have taken the reins of the brutal series and are looking to finish Guts' story which first began in the 1980s. With several chapters having already hit that see how Griffith's arrival to Elfhelm played out, anime fans are left wondering how many more installments will hit before the manga takes a bow.

Do you think we're on the verge of Berserk receiving a new anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.