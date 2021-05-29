Berserk Art Imagines Guts As A Joestar from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

✖

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the prolific creator of the dark anime franchise known as Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed and fans have taken the opportunity to honor both the series and the mangaka with various pieces of fan art, with one, in particular, imagining what Guts would look like as a creation of Hirohiko Araki, the mangaka responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The future remains uncertain for Guts and the Band of the Hawk following Miura's passing, but most fans will agree that the story of Berserk so far is one of the best in the history of anime.

While the future of Berserk as an anime series is anyone's guess, with the last season premiering in 2017, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are looking forward to the return of the anime with the Sixth Part of the series in the Stone Ocean. Following the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo attempting to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit, there are still plenty of mysteries as to how the new series will be put together and when the adventures of Jolyne will hit the small screen. Needless to say, anime fans would look forward to new seasons of Berserk and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure alike, even with their material being so different from one another.

Reddit Artist MVN Chavsen shared this impressive fusion that does a perfect job of imagining what the Black Swordsman of the Band of the Hawk might have looked like if he had been created by Hirohiko Araki instead of the prolific mangaka in Kentaro Miura:

Kentaro Miura's passing has had countless manga fans celebrating the story of the Band of the Hawk, with manga volumes being bought in droves and selling out across retailers as fans look to revisit Guts' story or read it for the first time. There are no current plans for a new animated series, but the producers and creative minds behind the Castlevania series that aired its final season on Netflix recently haven't been shy about their desire to dive into the Band of the Hawk's adventures, with the anime series even giving the Black Swordsman a big shout-out during its last episodes.

