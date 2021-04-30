Castlevania Fans Spot Berserk Easter Egg In Season Four Trailer

The fourth and final season of Castlevania is set to arrive next month, bringing to a close the story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard in their battle against Carmilla and Isaac in a world without Dracula, and one fan has spotted what many consider to be an Easter Egg to the dark anime Berserk in the first trailer. Surprisingly enough, a number of creative minds behinds Castlevania have gone on record that they would like to eventually dive into the world of Berserk if they were given the chance, and considering how close the two series are, this makes sense.

The last time we saw Berserk in the world of anime was in 2017 with the controversial series that was created by Liden Films, which decided to use a combination of computer-generated animation and traditional two-dimensional art to bring the series to life. While the manga has continued to tell the story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk following the recent conclusion of the animated series, it doesn't seem as if Berserk will be coming back to the small screen any time soon. Needless to say, there are plenty of fans of Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy that are praying for the series' return.

Twitter User Mortiis Kombat shared this mysterious Castlevania figure who has armor that looks quite similar to that of Guts' Berserker Armor, which placed the black swordsman on an even playing field with a number of demonic apostles that are loyal to the Godhand:

This little Berserk reference in the final season of Castlevania is better than the most recent Berserk adaptation. pic.twitter.com/clLEJ5MKPm — Mortiis Kombat (@equimanthorn_) April 29, 2021

While we don't know the identity of this mysterious swordsman, we certainly have some ideas for who this Guts' looking warrior is. Most likely, this is the sister of Carmilla, Striga, who is the most imposing member of the "Council of Sisters" that has big ideas in mind for the fourth season of Castlevania. Carmilla and her clan aren't attempting to destroy the world like Dracula or Isaac, but rather, want humanity to be cattle for the vampires, ensuring that they always have a fresh supply of blood at hand.

Do you think this armored brawler looks similar to Guts in his Berserker Armor?