Berserk to Release New Chapter Following Creator's Death

✖

Berserk is one of the most influential manga series to ever come from Japan, and its success rests with creator Kentaro Miura. For those who don't know, the dark fantasy was carefully crafted by Miura years ago, and their work with Guts has helped expand the gritty genre. With this in mind, you can understand why netizens were stunned this year when Miura passed away unexpectedly, and a new chapter of Berserk is going live shortly to honor the artist.

The whole thing was shared recently when Young Animal confirmed its September issue will contain a new chapter of Berserk. The magazine will publish chapter 364 shortly, and it will feature some very touching extras.

The 364th chapter, with color page, of "Berserk" will be publishing in the upcoming Young Animal issue 18/2021 out September, 10. In the same issue, will have : -A poster with the best scenes of the manga. -A booklet titled "Messages to KENTAROU MIURA" pic.twitter.com/7joBJOOXGC — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) August 6, 2021

According to reports by MangaMoguraRE, the new chapter will come with a poster detailing Berserk's best moments. The chapter will also carry on the story Miura left behind, so it seems the creator had several chapters banked prior to his death. And what's Moree, this issue will feature a behind-the-scenes look at Miura's influence on his fellow artists. A section called 'Messages to Kentaro Miura' will be published soon, and that will be hard for Berserk fans to read.

After all, Miura is seen as a legendary artist in the manga industry, and his influence spreads far beyond Japan. From the United States to South Korea, the artist's work has inspired a number of artists in their own way. It seems a slew of these creators were asked to pen letters to Miura for this new chapter as a way to honor his life's work. So if you happen to be a big fan of Berserk, you will need to bring some tissues when you pick up this issue.

What do you think of this upcoming chapter? Will you be checking out this new release? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.